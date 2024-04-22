Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local authority’s property services has said it’s time for two derelict buildings on Halbeath Road to go. They’re part of the cemetery curtilage, which is listed, and estimated to be more than 100 years old. They have been derelict and left open to the elements for the past two decades. More crucially, they are creating public safety concerns.

“The outbuildings are subject to continuing vandalism and anti-social behaviour that is combined with drug misuse. This poses a danger to the public,” a planning statement from the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property services has tried to “board up and secure the outbuildings” over many years, but the measures are “wilfully removed” each time and must be replaced at cost to the council. The council also said drug misuse results in “the ongoing removal of used substances and materials that pose a public health and safety risk.”

The buildings the council wants to demolish at a cemetery (Pic: Submitted)

In the interest of maintaining the cemetery as a place for the community to safely visit and pay its respects, the council said the buildings should be taken down.

“The outbuildings are not part of the listing, nor do they have a distinctive architectural form or style,” planning papers stated. They are also “incapable of meaningful repair.”

Property services explained that the buildings are at the end of their life thanks to many years of being open to the weather. Their deterioration has also been sped along by “wilful acts of vandalism” that have resulted in sections of wall being removed - making the building unsafe.

If the planning application is approved, the area will be cleared and made safe within the cemetery grounds.