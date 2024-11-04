Bid to demolish popular Fife fish and chip bar after devastating fire destroyed building
The owners of Pittenweem Fish Bar, which has been vacant since the 2022 blaze, have applied to Fife Council to take down the shell of the former business in the town’s High Street. The application has been submitted by David Lowrie Fish Merchants
The blaze gutted the C-listed building, leaving it with no roof or floors, and a report said it was to be “in a dangerous, structurally unstable condition.”
“The building is extensively fire damaged with the roof and all internal fittings removed or extensively fire damaged,” planning papers said. “Only the external stone walls remain and they are not structurally safe. Demolition and re-building is recommended”
According to ae report, the face of the building appears to be intact, but the view from within is “wholly different” – structural supports have been “adversely affected by the high temperature fire” and the described the building as “dangerous”, “unstable” and “in need of demolition”.
Councillors will consider the plans in due course,