Bid to oust Fife Council leader over handling of sex offender councillor, David Graham

A call for the “immediate removal” of Fife Council leader David Ross is to be made following the conviction of former councillor David Graham.

A motion of no confidence will be made at next Thursday’s full council meeting over Cllr Ross’ handling of the matter.

Graham was the Labour councillor for Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages when he jailed last month after being found guilty of sexual offences against a 15 year-old girl.

A motion by SNP leader Craig Walker will call for the removal of the Labour administration leader after claims that no formal investigation or safeguarding process were undertaken after concerns were initially raised about Graham in 2017.

David Graham is led away from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after being jailed for his offences (Pics: Submitted)

The motion reads: “Despite the seriousness of these concerns, no formal investigation or safeguarding process was undertaken by the Council Leader or the Labour Party.

“Following these failures, Graham was approved to re-stand for the 2022 local government elections, appointed to senior positions within the Labour administration - including spokesperson for health ands social care on Fife Council and membership of the NHS Fife Board - and was not replaced by the Labour Group as a member of the environment, transportation and climate change scrutiny committee for several months.”

Cllr Walker said the nomination of Graham for appointment to senior roles, and the delay in replacing him on a committee following his arrest, represented a “serious failure of judgement and leadership” by Cllr Ross and put “political management above staff and public safety.”

He added: “The handling of staff concerns in this matter demonstrates failings in the recording and escalation of the complaints against the elected member, materially undermining public confidence in the political leadership of the Council.

“Council therefore resolves to express no confidence in the current Leader of the Council, Councillor David Ross, and asks the council to agree to remove Cllr Ross as leader of council with immediate effect and to move to reappoint a new leader.”

Graham, 43, who was also on the board of NHS Fife and represented the local authority at Cosla, was sentenced to 27 months in prison at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

His name was also added to the sex offenders register for a period of 10 years. Having served as a councillor since 2012, Graham was found guilty of abusing his teenage victim at various locations in Fife and Edinburgh, including his office, home address and in his car, between February and August 2023.