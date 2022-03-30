Bid to save Lochore Meadows' Mary Pit Head Frame with Heriot Watt University help

The Mary Pit Head Frame has fallen into disrepair.

Concerns have been growing about the worsening state of the iconic Mary Pit Head Frame in Lochore Meadows Country Park, with large chunks of concrete reportedly coming loose and falling from high up in the crossbeams in recent times.

A ‘Save the Mary’ petition calling on Fife Council to carry out urgent repairs has also gained more than 1600 signatures, but the sizeable cost of doing long-lasting work to preserve the 102-year-old structure has so far proved prohibitive.

However, councillors on the Cowdenbeath area committee have now instructed officers to work with Heriot Watt University academic Professor Demetrios Cotsovos with a view to presenting a report on the condition of the winding wheel structure and thereafter exploring options available to restore it to its former glory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes after Prof Cotsovos, a civil engineering expert, revealed he would like to examine the Mary Pit Head as a full project for students, make use of it for students’ dissertations, and potentially come up with ways to future proof the structure.

Councillor Lea McLelland tabled a motion to get the exciting collaboration with Heriot Watt formalised, and it was backed unanimously by colleagues.

“This is a very emotive subject in this area because it’s our touch back to our history, our fathers and our forefathers,” she stressed.

“It’s a relevant reminder for us, our children and our grandchildren about where our community came from, and we really need to do what we can to preserve it.”

Several Fife councillors have added their names to the online ‘Save the Mary’ petition, and a report detailing the state of the structure and what can be done to preserve it will go before a relevant council committee after the elections in May.

Councillor Mary Lockhart commented: “It is a scheduled monument, and a part not only of our community’s identity but of the mining history of Scotland.

“Historical Environment Scotland, not just the council, should be restoring this before it is too late.