Bid to turn flat in Burntisland into educational arts and crafts hub

A flat in Burntisland could become an educational arts and crafts hub, if councillors approve a newly lodged planning application.

Sarah Stevenson has lodged the application for a change of use at 2 Grange Flats on Grange Road in the town. No structural changes are envisaged.

Sarah currently uses space within her own house to provide a tutoring service for one to one and small groups. In a planning statement, submitted as part of the paperwork, she outlined how the hub could operate. The living room could become a learning space to give “more flexibility to offer a different variety of learning sessions.” Currently, most of my sessions take place after school or at weekends.

The main bedroom could become a place for the arts and crafts hub for small groups. The plans also open up another room to a residential artist to rent to work on their own projects A utility room could also be changed for children to undertake a variety of activities while the conservatory will remain as a waiting room for parents.