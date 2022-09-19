Bid to turn Kinglassie shop into hot food takeaway

The application has been made to Fife Council by Yuvi’s for its premises at 69 Main Street.

It originally operated as Glen Bakers for several years until it was taken over by a succession of different proprietors who continued to run it as a takeaway food outlet.

The premises on Main Street, Kinglassie

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting documents lodged with the application show that in January 2020 an enforcement notice over the sale of hot takeaway food.

The business has since changed hands, and the existing tenant has carried out renovations to run it hot food takeaway, unaware of the notice.

The statement added: “It has been in use as a business selling food for a number of years and the footfall as a result of this proposal will not be significantly different from previous ones at the property.”