Bid to turn Kinglassie shop into hot food takeaway
Plans have been lodged to formally change a shop to a hot food takeaway in Kinglassie.
The application has been made to Fife Council by Yuvi’s for its premises at 69 Main Street.
It originally operated as Glen Bakers for several years until it was taken over by a succession of different proprietors who continued to run it as a takeaway food outlet.
Supporting documents lodged with the application show that in January 2020 an enforcement notice over the sale of hot takeaway food.
The business has since changed hands, and the existing tenant has carried out renovations to run it hot food takeaway, unaware of the notice.
The statement added: “It has been in use as a business selling food for a number of years and the footfall as a result of this proposal will not be significantly different from previous ones at the property.”
Councillors will consider the application in due course.