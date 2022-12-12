A planning application for the change of use has been lodged with Fife Council by Mr Raymond Batey from the town.

He wants permission to change the building at 3 South Fergus Place from an office to residential use, and also put in replacement windows.

The building was previously home to the charity Fife Intensive Rehabilitation & Substance Use Team (FIRST) which relocated to Carlyle House in the town.

The building sits in the shadow of the town's sheriff court