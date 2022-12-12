News you can trust since 1871
Bid to turn office in shadow of town’s sheriff court into residential home

A building which sits in the shadow of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court could be turned from an office into a house.

By Allan Crow
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 9:46am

A planning application for the change of use has been lodged with Fife Council by Mr Raymond Batey from the town.

He wants permission to change the building at 3 South Fergus Place from an office to residential use, and also put in replacement windows.

The building was previously home to the charity Fife Intensive Rehabilitation & Substance Use Team (FIRST) which relocated to Carlyle House in the town.

Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.

