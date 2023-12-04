A former pub in a Fife town is no longer a “viable business” and the new owners of the property want to turn the old local into housing.

The Cycle Tavern in Auchtermuchty closed its doors for the last time in July 2021 and since then no one has been interested in reopening a pub at the Burnside Road property. Now Mr. H Aitchison has bought the property at auction and wants to change its use and turn it into two houses.

“The Cycle Tavern is no longer viable as a business and marketing for sale has been unsuccessful over several years,” a planning statement said. “Given the long-term financial difficulties associated with the previous public house business, it is considered that the previous use is simply unviable as a going business concern and that other uses for the buildings should be explored.”

The proposal from Mr Aitchison is for the conversion and change of use of the existing buildings to form two houses.

“The reinstatement of the property division between the properties creates the potential for two 3-bedroom properties to be formed,” a planning statement explained. If the plans are successful, the original stone and slate roof buildings that front onto the street will be retained and upgraded. However, the property’s ad-hoc buildings and extensions to the rear are proposed for demolition to provide both garden space and space for two new extensions to provide the proposed houses with “modern living accommodation.”

According to Mr Aitchison, it is understood that the former Cycle Tavern had been running at an operating loss for several years, despite significant investments and upgrades. Red Oak Taverns, the previous owners, has a policy to safeguard the future of their public houses. However, a change in public demand forced it to make the difficult decision to put the property up for sale in 2021.

“It was marketed for over two years as a public house business for sale or rental, however no offers were forthcoming,” a planning statement said. Eventually, the property was sold to Mr Aitchison at auction. It is our opinion that the proposals seek to reuse the very original existing buildings in a sensitive manner with imaginative new additions proposed that respond to the particular site constraints and the overall townscape of Auchtermuchty,” a planning statement from Mr Aitchison said.