"Bigger" and "better" summer holiday programme planned in Glenrothes as funding approved

This year’s Glenrothes summer holiday activities will be bigger, better, and longer than last year thanks to a £36,000 investment from the local area committee on Wednesday.

The money will help fund local summer holiday programmes for children and young people in the Glenrothes area.

“The summer holiday period can be a challenging time for many children, young people, and families in the Glenrothes area,” a committee report said.

“This programme will allow the Glenrothes Area Community Learning and Development Team to lead on a series of activities that will include experiential learning, fun activity, outdoor and indoor physical and adventure activity, family engagement and youth diversion.”

One of the events in the programme is summer in the park which offers free, weekly family events at Riverside Park for up to 70 families at a time.

In addition to fun and learning, the community learning team have paired up with Café Inc to provide food at every summer activity.

Councillors were told that this will “help ensure that fewer children and young people miss out on healthy and nutritious meals during this prolonged school break”.

It’s not the first time that local area committee councillors have agreed to invest in the local summer activity programme.

Chris Miezitis, the community development team manager for the Glenrothes Area, reminded councillors that the 2023 programme has been well received and praised as “very positive” in an post-summer evaluation.

“This year, as a service we’re looking to deliver a similar programme. It’ll be slightly bigger – there will be two or three more aspects to the program – and it’ll be slightly longer. It will be seven weeks long as opposed to five or six weeks.”

Mr Miezitis’ committee report explained that last year’s summer programme had a “positive impact” on young people, children and families who participated.

He added: “Provision in 2023 was busier than 2022 with services more in demand year on year.”

The programme will include eight separate elements:

The Summer Holiday Activity Programme Experience (SHAPE) is a five day a week activity programme based in the Lomond Centre for children. There will be opportunities for local teenagers and parents to get involved. Lunch will be provided for children.

Youth Diversion at the Exit Community Centre will provide a range of indoor and outdoor activities for young people every Wednesday and Friday for five weeks of the holiday period.

Youth Diversion at the Lomond Centre will provide a range of indoor and outdoor activities for young people every Wednesday and Friday for five weeks of the holiday period.

The Drone Project is a creative media project running throughout the summer holiday period. Children and young people will have the opportunity to use drones to create video footage and photos. Training and education will be provided.

P7 Transitions will provide support for P7 pupils in the Glenrothes HS catchment identified as needing extra support building relationships as they enter secondary school.

The Outdoor Youth Diversion project will give vulnerable young people the chance to be involved in various outdoor activities.

Information and Activity Stalls will provide learning, support, and signposting to other agencies for support.