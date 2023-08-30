Bigger free-to-use car park to be created as part of Levenmouth Rail Link project
It will serve both the Leven Sports Centre and Swimming Pool as well as the station.
On Wednesday, the Levenmouth Area Committee rubber stamped the necessary traffic regulation orders allowing the redesigned car park to forge ahead.
There is currently space for 83 cars on site, but the facilities will soon be expanding to accommodate up to 134 vehicles at once. On Wednesday the council also confirmed that there will be no charges for parking there.
“There are no plans to charge at these car parks and if that did change we would have to consult very closely before making any changes,” area committee members were told.
The car park will be built alongside the new railway station in the Bawbee area at the back of the Leven Sports Centre and Swimming Pool. There will be 134 spaces when it is completed, 12 of which will be designed for electric vehicles. A further 15 spaces will be allocated for disabled parking. About half of the parking spaces will have a four hour time limit and the other half will be unlimited.
“The car park that currently serves the Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre will be redesigned to serve both the sports centre and the new railway station,” a committee report stated.
The car park will be funded and built by Network Rail as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link project, but it will be managed by the council. The area committee simply needed to confirm the necessary parking restrictions and traffic regulation orders for the project.
It is also proposed to introduce a “No waiting at any time” restriction on a section of the Promenade leading into the car park.
Councillors also heard there are also no plans to charge at the station car park being built at Cameron Bridge, which will be managed by ScotRail.