Most of the local authority will be shut on December 26, 27 and 28 - and again on January 2,3, and 4.

Recycling centres are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as well as January 1 and 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no bin collections on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2.

Bin collection dates have been announced

Bins due to be emptied on these dates will be emptied on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay instead.

Householders are asked to ensure their bins are out for 6:00am for collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commercial waste bins due to be emptied on Christmas Day and Boxing Day will be emptied over the following two days.

Similarly, commercial bins due to be emptied on January 1 and 2 will be dealt with on January 3-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no special uplifts from Monday, December 19 until January 9.