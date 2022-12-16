Bin collections: Fife Council confirms collection dates
Fife Council has announced which dates bins will not be collected on during the Christmas holidays.
Most of the local authority will be shut on December 26, 27 and 28 - and again on January 2,3, and 4.
Recycling centres are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as well as January 1 and 2.
There will be no bin collections on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2.
Bins due to be emptied on these dates will be emptied on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay instead.
Householders are asked to ensure their bins are out for 6:00am for collection.
Commercial waste bins due to be emptied on Christmas Day and Boxing Day will be emptied over the following two days.
Similarly, commercial bins due to be emptied on January 1 and 2 will be dealt with on January 3-4.
There are no special uplifts from Monday, December 19 until January 9.
Christmas trees can be recycled for free - cut them up and put them in your brown bin or place beside the bin. Trees need to be no longer than six feet.