Booming mobile sauna market leads to new plan for St Andrews’ East Sands

Wild Scottish Sauna wants to move on to a site at East Sands beach, and has submitted a planning application to Fife Council.

The local authority is currently studying separate applications from other businesses for mobile saunas in Lower Largo and at East Sands, and there is one in operation in Elie. Wild Scottish Sauna already has a sauna in Kingsbarns, and says the business as “real growth potential” in St Andrews.

The company’s founders were part of the group which launched St Andrews wild swimming group BAB – Bob And Blether- in 2021.

There has been a huge growth in interest for mobile sauna units (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

In a supporting statement, it said: “We know that the unique and vibrant town of St Andrews would hugely benefit from one of our luxury Saunas. We use local craftsmen and materials and work closely with the businesses of St Andrews, ensuring that our service only aesthetically complements the surrounding area and keeps the community happy.

“Our wild sauna is an excellent facility for students, as the stress relieving benefits are proven and dramatic. Already part of the University offering Wednesday social sessions we know this helps connect students and enhance their wellbeing. We want to support the health of the local community enabling people to live longer, happier and healthier lives.

We have opened up the Kingbarns sauna twice monthly for free to people and their families suffering with health and mental conditions thus helping support individuals and communities to be more active and healthier. It really is at the heart of everything we do. We believe in ‘health at all ages’; and we want the local communities we serve to have fun, feel welcome, included and empowered to live healthy lives.”

Wild Scottish Sauna currently employs six people and would require to increase staff numbers with the introduction of the sauna at East Sands. The sauna would comprise of two internal spaces, with a changing area for privacy and the main sauna space which includes timber lined benches and the wood burning sauna stove.