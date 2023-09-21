Counting votes in Fife (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The changes to local polling districts and constituency boundaries were approved without debate. They have already been signed off by Ministers and have now passed through the local authority as well.

Boundaries Scotland, an independent non-political institution responsible for the review, said the existing boundaries have been in place since 2011 and used in three Scottish Parliament elections - in 2011, 2016, and 2021.

It said the current review was required by Scottish legislation, and finalised recommendations must be presented to Scottish Ministers by May 1, 2025.

“The population and therefore the electorate of each constituency is constantly changing with people moving into or out of areas as well as within the same area,” a report previously stated.

“As a result of these changes, some MSPs may represent considerably more or fewer electors than others. These variations in levels of representation are one of the reasons that we carry out regular reviews of Scottish Parliament boundaries, in order to ensure electoral fairness.”

The final recommendations will result in the creation of four constituencies within the Fife Local Government area: Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy; Dunfermline and Dollar; Glenrothes and Mid Fife; and North-East Fife. The towns of Bonnybank, Kennoway and Balcurvie are moving from the Glenrothes constituency to the revamped North East Fife.

The Glenrothes constituency is also changing in name - it will be known as Glenrothes and Mid-Fife going forward. There are also some border changes on the south-western edge of the constituency border.

Lochgelly will be split between the re-imagined Glenrothes and Mid-Fife and Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituencies. Lochore and Kelty will also become part of Glenrothes and Mid-Fife

The Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency will be gaining ground on its western border. In the future, it will include the town’s of Inverkeithing and Fordell.

The Dunfermline constituency is losing a few towns on its western border, but is gaining a massive chunk of Clackmannanshire on the north-west edge that includes Dollar and stretches as far north as Yetts o'Muckhart.

Boundaries Scotland says it must review and make recommendations for the boundaries of 73 constituencies and eight regions.

The aim is to design constituencies where the electorate is as close to the electoral quota as is practicable- making each one as close to 59,902 voters as possible.