Busy Fife gym outlines plan to move into bigger premises

A popular Fife gym is planning to expand by moving into a new unit.

Aeternum CrossFit has submitted a planning application to make the change in Lochgelly. It is currently based in Unit 4 at Lochgelly Industrial Estate, and needs permission to change the use of the vacant building at Unit 5B to move in. Business owner Mark Kinnell has submitted the application to Fife Council.

Aeternum CrossFit moved into its current base in 2017 and its success has promoted the owner to look for bigger premises.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application said: “The opportunity to acquire Unit 5B – one of the larger units at the Business Park with access to more parking – provided an excellent opportunity to do this in the location where the business has been established and developed strong connections with the local community. “

The gym's plans will go before councillors for a decision (Pic: stevepb/Pixabay)

The unit was previously home to an engineering firm, but has sat empty since last summer. It has also been the base for a number of other businesses over the years.

The gym’s plans would lead to a number of changes if councillors give their consent. Internal alterations would be made to change the unit into a functional and fit-for-purpose fitness and crossfit gym - the business offers Crossfit, Olympic weight lifting, circuit training, static rowing, static cycling and general fitness routines and due to the nature of these activities there are no fixed weight/fitness machines in the unit. Equipment is laid out as required for each class.

It is proposed that the main space in Unit 5B will be subdivided into three gym areas, plus three small treatment rooms accessed via a new hallway created to provide access from the main entrance along to the second gym.

The former canteen will be altered slightly to create separate male and female changing facilities with showers and toilets. The existing office will become a refreshments area. There is a private car park directly outside the building providing approximately 30 spaces. No alterations to the existing parking arrangements or exterior of the unit are proposed.

As part of Aeternum CrossFit’s move, it is proposed that Unit 4 will revert back to business use which will be subject to a separate application.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.