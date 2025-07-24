Buy Social: Fife Council joins new campaign to support social enterprises

Fife Council has signed up to new campaign to support social enterprises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has backed Social Enterprise Scotland’s "Buy Social" pledge after councillors unanimously approved the move at the last full council meeting before the summer recess. The move was proposed by Councillors Kathleen Leslie and Altany Craik ensuring unanimous cross party support.

The local authority has now committed to promote and support the Kingdom's local social enterprises and adopt them in the council’s procurement processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Leslie explained why the ‘buy social’ pledge is so important to a healthy economy: "Social enterprises are vital to our local and national economy as they foster an ecosystem that nurtures and supports positive impacts in our local communities.

Councillors Kathleen Leslie and Altany Craik launch the 'Buy Social' pledge (Pic: Fife Council)

"This is a really important move for Fife and I'm delighted that we've made this commitment."

Social Enterprise Scotland brings together private businesses, small and medium sized enterprises, academic institutions and the public sector, bringing social enterprises into their direct and indirect supply chains.

The pledge covers five key areas including recognising fair work; a commitment to Net Zero Policy; procurement; prompt payment and a positive impact – a commitment to report annual spend with social enterprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Cllr Craik: "Fife is now joining other local authorities and Scotland Excel who have already adopted and signed up to the ‘buy social’ pledge. I'm looking forward to the many benefits this commitment will bring to the Kingdom's economy."

Jamie Lawson, strategic partnerships and engagement manager at Social Enterprise Scotland welcomed the move.

He said: "We’re delighted to welcome Fife Council as the latest local authority to sign up to the Buy Social Pledge.

"By choosing to support social enterprises through procurement, Fife Council is helping to deliver real social value for communities while backing businesses that put people and planet first. We hope this leadership encourages other councils across Scotland to recognise the potential of social enterprise in creating more inclusive and sustainable local economies.”