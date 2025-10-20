By-election triggered as Fife’s former Depute Provost tenders her resignation

Fife Council is facing a second by-election after the resignation of former Depute Provost, Councillor Julie Ford.

She will mark her last day as a ward member for Glenrothes West and Kinglassie on Sunday, October 26.

Cllr Ford was Depute Provost between 2017-2022, and was also previously the SNP’s spokesperson for education. She was also a councillor for ten years.

In her resignation statement, she said: “Since becoming a councillor in 2015, my personal and professional circumstances have evolved and, as a result, the time that I have been able to commit to my council duties has diminished. The people in our communities deserve representatives who can give them their all and I do not feel as though I am now in that position, which is why I have come to this difficult decision.

Julie Ford on her election victory night in 2015 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“I would like to thank all party and councillor colleagues, as well as officers for their support over the past ten years, alongside those within the communities I've represented. I wish them all the very best for the future."

Tributes were paid by Councillor Craig Walker, SNP Group Leader and Ward colleague of Julie. He said: "I’m really sorry to see Julie stepping back from the council. I’ve seen first-hand the care and commitment she’s brought to our community over the past decade. She’s been a great colleague, and I’ll really miss working with her.

“I wish her all the very best for the next chapter of her public service.” A date has yet to be set for the by-election. Fife Council already has a by-election on November 6 following the jailing of David Graham. The disgraced Labour councillor represented Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages.