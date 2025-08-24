Cafe and gallery in historic building seeks approval for new facilities

A Fife cafe in a B-listed building is seeking approval for an extension.

Crail Harbour Gallery has applied to Fife Council for retrospective permission for its extension which features timber decking and the installation of a raised platform. The popular cafe at 22 Shoregate is also seeking listed building consent for new toilet facilities.

The building - an 18th century fisherman’s cottage - sits within the Crail conservation area at the harbour. Applicant, Mr Callum Stamper, wants approval for a new standalone restroom facility within the existing garden ground at the rear of the property.

A statement said: “The aim of this addition is to provide extra accessible toilet facilities within the property which is currently constrained due to a high volume of visitors. This also provides more dedicated kitchen space within the main building. The new facilities aim to improve the accessibility within the property with a large portion of visitors to the cafe and gallery space struggling with mobility - with this in mind the new facilities provide comfort height toilets, grab rails and space for walking aids.”

The plans will be considered by councillors (Pic: Submitted)

It also includes a new outdoor seating area for visitors at the rear of the garden which was previously used as an outdoor storage area.

The statement added: “This proposal has no visual impact on the existing street front at 22 Shoregate as the rear of the property is isolated by the surrounding properties and sea-frontage at the rear of the property.

“The proposal aims to enhance an existing small business within the harbour district. Crail Harbour Gallery & Tearoom has been an integral part of the local community for 20 years with the main employment opportunities being for residents as well as the average visitor being from the surrounding community.

“The proposed alterations to the gallery and tearoom allows the existing business to strengthen community relationships by means of increased stock, employment opportunities and accessible environment on the site.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.

