An appeal lodged by Cala Homes has been upheld, drawing a line under the row.

The company is currently working on a major 85-home development, Incholm Green, on the edge of Aberdour. As a condition for planning approval , it was required to widen Main Street along the front of the site.

Council officials then requested provision of the temporary car park to mitigate the loss of on street parking whilst work was underway.

The entrance to the new development in Aberdour (Pic: Google Maps)

But when the developer lodged a retrospective application, it was refused, sparking bewilderment in the town, and leading to an appeal to the local authority’s planning review body which was heard on Monday when councillors formally overturned the original, delegated decision to close the temporary car park adjacent to the development on the village’s Main Street.

The company said it needed the space because there was no designated parking nearby, and there was “a sense of disbelief” among residents because at the decision - as the site develops, it means workers will have no option but to leave their cars in busy nearby streets.

The car park will can now remain on site until up to December 2025 after which the site will be reinstated to its previous use.