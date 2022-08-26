Call to tap into UK funding to repair storm-damaged Kinghorn Braes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathleen Leslie, who leads the Tory group at Fife Council, has urged Fife Council to push for its share of money from the Government’s prosperity fund

And she believes it could help to repair a stunning part of Fife’s coastline.

The braes were badly damaged in the storms of August 2020.

The storm damaged Kinghorn Braes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was considerable landslip, railings close to the shore were pushed over, and a section of the path became precarious to walk along.

Councillor Leslie, who represents Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, said she was following closely the local authority’s application process for the initiative which provides over £2 billion in new funding for local investment.

She said: “Like the Levelling Up Fund, this has the benefit of bypassing the Scottish Government and working directly with the local authority so that local needs are better met and allow local areas to have more say.

“I was disappointed with the lack of information from Fife Council on the Levelling Up Fund last year. It really needed earlier input from councillors and the public, and do not want to see that happen again.

“There must be community consultation throughout the process.”

Cllr Leslie said KInghorn Braes’ repairs could fit the criteria which looks, among other things, climate resilience.

“The fund addresses domestic priorities, and Fife Council is considering interventions around ‘Communities and Places’ and what attracts me to this is the ‘indicative interventions’ which refer specifically to climate resilience for communities and their assets.

Cllr Leslie said: “Since 2020 I have been back and forward, and had site meetings to attempt to determine the landownership and also the safety of the area.

“The Braes are a stunning piece of the coastline sitting right above Kinghorn Beach.

"The area is both popular with locals and tourists.

“It is two years since that storm, and now we potentially could have a funding source through the Shared Prosperity Fund.

“I would hope that this is something that the administration and other elected representatives will consider.