Councillor Julie MacDougall met with council officers and representatives from Burntisland Community Council and Burntisland Community Development Trust recently to discuss the condition of the public toilets on the town's east Links. (Pic: submitted)

The public conveniences located at the east of the town’s Links have come under fire by locals as being in need of improvement for those living in, working or visiting the area.

The standard of the ageing toilet block has been criticised as being unwelcoming for those needing to use the facilities and it’s an issue that has been raised on more than one occasion by local organisations including Burntisland Community Council and Burntisland Community Development Trust.

With the town having a thriving High Street and being popular with tourists, many feel it is vital that there are sufficient, clean toilet facilities for public use.

Local Labour councillor Julie MacDougall has recently met with the community council, community development trust and officers from Fife Council to discuss the local facilities.

She said: “I am well aware the local toilet facilities issue has been raised in the past. I am keen to ensure we do not miss out on any future opportunity to have these much needed facilities updated.

"Burntisland is a busy tourist destination with a flagship beach and a thriving High Street which we are very proud of, particularly our local businesses for recently winning so many awards as Scottish Independent Retailers. We therefore need local toilet facilities to match the standards of our area and the East Links is in desperate need of upgrading.”

The toilets on the East Links, which are now under direct management by Fife Council, opened later this year than in previous years adding to concerns.

Cllr MacDougall added: “I am told that during the busy summer months lack of good facilities has caused many issues. I know only too well how difficult it is to secure finance at this time, but we want to ensure we get our fair share.

"In the short term I am delighted Fife Council will support us and plan to carry out works bringing these facilities up to a better standard.