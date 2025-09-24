Campaign launched to help Fife residents prevent and combat damp and mould

Fife Council has launched a campaign to help prevent damp and mould in homes. (Pic: Fife Council)

Fife Council has launched a campaign to help residents prevent and combat damp and mould in their homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Let Your Home Breathe’ campaign encourages residents to take simple, practical steps to prevent condensation, damp and mould as the weather begins to change.

Damp and mould are well-known issues in UK housing, linked to health problems such as respiratory conditions, allergies and skin irritation, as well as damage to clothes, bedding, and furnishings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While landlords have a duty to address serious cases, householders can make a big difference by spotting and tackling problems early.

John Mills, Head of Housing Services for Fife Council said: “Fifers are being urged to take simple steps to help stop damp and mould in its tracks as part of Fife Council’s new ‘Let Your Home Breathe’ campaign. We want to work with residents and landlords to reduce health risks, tackle fuel poverty and prevent costly repeat visits for damp repairs.

“Condensation and mould can damage health, ruin clothes and furnishings, and cost more to fix if left untreated. Prevention is simple – and acting early can save hassle and money. Condensation is common, which is why we’re sharing some essential tips. Small changes – like ventilating for a few minutes each day – can protect your health and your home. If you spot mould, don’t wait. Wipe it down and move furniture away from walls.

“If anyone is having issues, we encourage people to act early, and help is available."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Essential tips to keep homes dry and mould-free include keeping the door closed and a window open when cooking or bathing; keeping lids on saucepans when cooking; drying clothes outside where possible; making sure tumble dryers are well-ventilated; opening windows for 10–20 minutes a day; keeping trickle vents open and leaving a gap between furniture and outside walls.

Mr Mills continued: “Good homes are critical for healthy lives. Well maintained, damp and mould-free homes mean less illness, less strain on NHS Services and less poverty.

“With the increased energy costs, both tenants and home-owners can struggle to keep themselves and their homes warm during the winter and can be reluctant to adequately heat and ventilate their properties for fear of losing the valuable heat they have generated."

Anyone worried about heating or ventilating their home can get help from local energy advice service Cosy Kingdom and more information on preventing damp and mould can be found on Fife Council’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mills added: "Fife Council is committed to preventing and tackling dampness and condensation within our own properties, and help is available to our council tenants. We’re taking action to help people now - and for the future - and our work to combat condensation and damp is part of our drive to improve access to good quality homes.

“By improving and maintaining the properties we currently have, and working with our tenants, we can continue to give people access to quality, affordable homes. The council has a dedicated group of staff to investigate dampness, condensation and mould and provide a fast response.

"Council house residents can report any damp or mould issues early visiting the council website or by calling 03451 55 00 11. Free humidity monitors are available.”