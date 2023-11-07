Care home in Fife town to become family home
The Plantation Street property had been a care home for people with autism until permission was granted in 2013 to turn it into a four-bedroom house.
However, it became a care home from December 2014 with Amisfield Care Ltd at the helm. Now Mr and Mrs Stuart Kinnear, both directors of the care firm, have plans to turn the property into a residential house.
Earlier this year, the couple submitted a change of use application to Fife Council for the premises at 33 Plantation Street. The change of use was approved by the planning authority this week. The former Meadowview Care Home Service was registered to accommodate up to four looked-after children.