The former Meadowview Care Home is set to once again become a residential family house.

The Plantation Street property had been a care home for people with autism until permission was granted in 2013 to turn it into a four-bedroom house.

However, it became a care home from December 2014 with Amisfield Care Ltd at the helm. Now Mr and Mrs Stuart Kinnear, both directors of the care firm, have plans to turn the property into a residential house.

