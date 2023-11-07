Care village costs soar by £4m but Fife councillors welcome pledge to push on

The cost to build the new Cupar Care Village and supported housing development to replace the town’s ageing Northeden House care home has skyrocketed by more than £4 million since 2021.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the project will be delivered two years later than originally planned.

But, Cupar Liv Dem councillors Margaret Kennedy and John Caffrey have said Fife Council’s ongoing commitment to it is positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Kennedy said: "The replacement for Northeden is very much needed and I am sure that the residents, their families and all the staff will be saddened that it has taken such a long time to be delivered. It is however extremely positive that there is now a start date for everyone to watch the new facility come to fruition.”

The care village plan goes ahead despite rising costs (Pic: submitted)

Cllr Caffrey added: “While the staff team at the current Northeden Care Home do a magnificent job in difficult circumstances the new Care Village will allow for an improved quality of life for some of our most vulnerable residents."

The council has long discussed Cupar Care Village to replace the town’s ageing Northeden House care home.

The village will be built on the site of the Dalgairn Centre on Cupar’s Bank Street and it will include a 24-bed care home, 12 supported living flats for independent living, and community support accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Fife's cabinet committee approved the revised timescales and rubber stamped the latest cost increases. The construction price is now said to be £14.1 million, compared to the £9.8 million agreed just two years ago.

In 2020, the cost was estimated at just £5.5 million - meaning costs have nearly tripled in three years.

“There are mitigating reasons for the changing circumstances. Covid had an impact on timing and also the cost implications for materials etc,” Councillor Caffrey explained.

The committee was told that increased costs are largely due to construction cost increases; price rises of fuel, energies and raw materials; and the widely reported UK construction market turbulence.