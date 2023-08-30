Cash approved to replace deteriorating and damaged bins on Kirkcaldy High Street

The council’s Kirkcaldy area committee agreed to invest £12,500 from the local community planning budget to replace the old, damaged and vandalised bins.

“Regular complaints are received from the public and business owners around the amount of litter and cigarette butts being discarded on and around the High Street,” the committee report said.

The current bins are upwards of 15 years old and are no longer fit for purpose due to deterioration, damage, vandalism and significant decay. The council’s street cleansing department hopes to salvage approximately 30 per cent of the bins, but the rest will need to be removed and replaced.

Many of the bins in the High Street are beyond repair (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The project in its entirety will cost £25,000. The other half of the investment will come from the council’s Street Cleansing department, who requested a 50 per cent contribution from the area committee.

Councillor Judy Hamilton (Labour for Kirkcaldy Central) welcomed the new bins. “The High Street does need sprucing up and that will add to that,” she said on Tuesday.

Councillor Alistair Cameron (Labour for Kirkcaldy Central) added: “The bins are not fit for purpose on the High Street at the present moment and it’s really great that this proposal has come forward.”

The new bins will have ashtray lids and they will be seagull proof. They will also be placed to be compliant with disability access requirements.