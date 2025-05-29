Catchment zone shake-up for two Kirkcaldy primary schools set to go-ahead

Plans to shake-up to the catchment areas at two Kirkcaldy schools are to go ahead.

The changes will come at Kirkcaldy West and Dunnikier Primary Schools from July 4 after a consultation with parents got little response.

A report to Fife Council’s cabinet committee said fewer than 10 parents/carers or interested parties attended public meetings at Kirkcaldy West, and half that number turned up at Dunnikier - the schools have a combined roll of more than 700 pupils. In total, the local authority got just nine written representations and, while the majority were not in favour, councillors have decided to press ahead with the plan.

The changes are being made in a bid to address capacity issues should any future residential developments in the town centre come to the table.

Kirkcaldy West Primary School is at the centre of the proposed changes (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The West - one of the largest primary schools in Kirkcaldy - is already over capacity, and its Victorian building and temporary accommodation would almost certainly be impacted by any new builds.

Families living in Whytescauseway, Whytehouse Avenue, Park Place, part of the High Street and part of Abbotshall Road could all be affected by the change with children going to Dunnikier instead of the West.

Shelagh McLean, education head of service, said: “Within Kirkcaldy town centre there is a desire to redevelop a number of brownfield sites to enable town centre regeneration and to reduce the housing emergency in this part of Fife. This will support the council in meeting this objective.

“It will also allow the education directorate to reconfigure the facilities within Kirkcaldy West to enable the Scottish Government aim of delivery of free school meals for all pupils. By reconfiguring classroom areas, for a reduced school roll, space will be created which will enable the school to deliver free school meals, while continuing to deliver the full breadth of the curriculum, which has been a challenge to deliver within this Victorian building.”

The low numbers who took part in the consultation were challenged by some councillors.

Councillor Judy Hamilton (Kirkcaldy Central, Labour), said some individuals were speaking on behalf of bigger groups, such as Parent Councils, and she also highlighted their concerns - the main one being the walk to Dunnikier.

“People said they will just take the car which goers against our policies and thinking,” she said. “This is going to cause an increase in traffic at a real pinch point. Parents feel their concerns have not been listened to.”

Ms McLean said the education department didn;t take the concerns lightly, and added: “We have processes in place regarding walking routes and will do them again if required. We will do so if any concerns are raised by headteachers, parents or pupils.

“The vast majority of homes remain within one mile walking distance to school.”

Councillor Ian Cameron welcomed the decision, saying it was “very necessary for the development of the town.”

He added: “We have to do something, and this is the best fit. Both schools will benefit educationally. With plans for the Postings site just in, this could not come at a better time.”

Changes to catchment areas are not new. Kirkcaldy West’s zone was amended in 2003/4 following the opening of Strathallan Primary School, while Dunnikier’s catchment area was also rejigged in 2011/12, as it was expected to exceed its maximum capacity - part went to Valley Primary School and some to Strathallan.