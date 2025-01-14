Change of heart on planning decision helps to secure Fife pub’s future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife pub has been saved thanks to a sudden change of heart from Fife Council planners – and it’s just in time.

However, the East Dock Bar & Restaurant in Methil had to overturn what the owners, Claire and John Bease, called a “nonsense ” decision from Fife Council planners.

In early 2024, they were awarded a £8,200 Net Zero grant to replace the pub’s “enormous single glazed wooden framed windows & doors”. The grant covered only part of the £13,000 overall cost, and the couple had until February 2025 to either use or lose the grant money.

They applied for planning permission straight away. However, it took the council more than seven months to issue a decision – which is about four months longer than the standard 90 day time frame. The plans were rejected “in the interest of preserving the historic character and integrity of this category C-listed building”.

The pub owners hit out after their planning application was turned down (Pic: Submitted)

“The use of modern UPVC materials for the replacement windows and doors would fail to preserve and enhance the historic character and integrity of the Listed Building,” the refusal notice said.

Mrs Bease was quick to point out that the two flats above the pubs have already got modern UPVC windows, but the decision, at the time, was final. However, a separate but identical application from the couple was approved just last week by the planning authority.

She believed that MSP Alex Rowley, (Scottish Labour for Mid Scotland and Fife) was a big part of the reason her second application for the same improvements had been approved.

“He wrote to Fife Council and badgered them for us,” she explained. “We put in a second application, and that has been dragging on. We finally got the email last Thursday to say it’s been approved.”

Mr and Mrs Bease have wasted no time scheduling a date for the new window fittings. They have a date in the diary by the end of the month, and have managed to meet their grant funding deadline.

“We’ve definitely saved the pub,” she said. “The funding is available until February, and the windows are being fitted at the end of January. I’m really happy just now, but once the windows are in and paid for, then I’ll feel even better.”

The owners previously said the future of the pub, which has a staff of ten, hinged on the replacement of three large, draughty, and rotting windows by the end of January.