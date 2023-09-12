Watch more videos on Shots!

Fife Council has received a planning application to convert the building on Crossgate into a “non-residential institution” and a restaurant/cafe. The bank closed its doors in June 2021.

Options in Life - a Fife-based charity which supports young adults who have learning disabilities and additional support needs, and their families and carers - has asked for permission to make alterations to the building to suit its needs. It wants the go-ahead to add a new, accessible extension to the rear; create a new front entrance design; reorganise and demolish internal features; and change the overall use of the building. If approved, the alterations would include new and replacement windows and doors alongside the installation of solar panels.

“The goal is to create a home for the charity to allow them to help their service users,” a planning statement explained.

Options in Life would like to “retain the existing charm of the original building’s facade while improving the access and street appeal.”

The changes would also provide more sustainable solutions and insulation and provide natural light to the heart of the building - reducing the need for artificial lighting. The internal changes and demolition would allow for new uses such as sensory rooms, IT labs, kitchen training; and office space for the charity’s volunteers and staff. The rear extension will also greatly increase the building’s accessibility to “currently inaccessible levels.”

Developers say the cafe has been designed and proposed to help the charity fund future projects, activities and education experiences.

The Covid-19 pandemic put an end to approximately 90 years of TSB banking at Crossgate. Despite its listed status, developers say there is very little written or photographic information about it.

“The building was used as a bank from around 1830 until very recently and was unfortunately closed during the Covid 19 pandemic. The function of the building prior to this is currently unknown,” a planning statement said. The building lies within the Cupar Conservation Area and is surrounded by other B and C-listed properties.