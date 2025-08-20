Church hall repairs and path transformed thanks to Fife town's Common Good Fund

A Fife town’s Common Good Fund is set to help transform a church hall and a popular path.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Glenrothes area committee approved the spending at a meeting this week with £50,000 going from Leslie’s Common Good Fund to Leslie Baptist Church and Hall renovations, and a further £6,750 towards the cost of path refurbishment along Camby Burn.

The Baptist Church and Hall sit on Common Good Land, and as well as its Sunday worship service, provides a variety of activities and services which support the local community. These include a twice weekly toddlers’ group, a lunchtime community café, a foodbank, Café Inc during school holidays, a cookery group and a walking group. The hall is also used as an affordable hire space for various groups and organisations, including Leslie Heritage Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Neilson, church treasurer, said: “We’re delighted to be awarded this money which will help us create a new kitchen in the room that sits between the Church and Church Hall. The new kitchen will have a large serving hatch to the hall and a new multipurpose room will be created in what is currently an unused space above the new kitchen.

Common Good funding will help Leslie Baptist Church and Hall renovations (Pic: Fife Council),

“To make the upper floor accessible to everyone, we’re planning to install a platform lift and reduce the slope of the outside path so that it’s easier for people of all abilities to use."

Councillor John Beare, area committee convener, said: “Leslie Baptist Church plays a vital role in supporting the local community. The wide range of services and activities offered from the Church and Hall make a real difference to people’s lives, and this funding will help ensure the building continues to be a welcoming, accessible and functional space for everyone. I’m pleased the Glenrothes Area Committee has been able to support these renovations through Leslie’s Common Good Fund.”

The total cost of the church refurbishment is £190, 975

The committee also agreed to spend money upgrading the path along Camby Burn, located near Minks Walk and the Back Braes in Leslie - a well-used walking route just along from Quarry Park. The refurbishment will include levelling the path to allow for a new top surface layer and clearing overgrown vegetation on either side to improve access and visibility.