City developer outlines plans for new homes in Fife fishing village

Edinburgh-based developers Waverley Tweed have earmarked land behind St Margaret’s Farm in Pittenweem for 33 new homes, six of which will be deemed affordable housing.

A formal planning application for the site just off James Street is expected to be submitted within a matter of weeks, but the firm has lodged an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening request with Fife Council ahead of tabling a more detailed proposal.

The plans, if given the go ahead, will see the existing C-listed farm building turned into three homes, while a number of buildings currently on site are set to be demolished - including an unsightly two-storey extension to the existing dwelling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PIttenweem

The farm buildings have fallen into disrepair over the years and are included on the country’s Buildings at Risk Register due to their “very poor” condition.

A spokesperson for Muir Walker and Pride Architects, acting on behalf of Waverley Tweed, said the site had been zoned for up to 70 homes in the FIFEplan and was therefore ripe for development.

“It is proposed to reinvigorate the vacant site by developing a distinctive housing intervention with a strong sense of place,” the spokesperson added.

“The design seeks to introduce a total of 37 houses by means of erecting new ones and converting/refurbishing existing buildings.

“The proposal envisages 27 new detached houses, two-storey and mix of three, four and five bedrooms, specifically designed for the site.

“The existing dwelling at No.50 is to have its unsightly two-storey extension demolished and refurbished to provide a three-bedroom unit.

“The ‘at risk’ listed building is to have its later additions demolished, while further extended to provide a characteristic ‘steading’ like development and a total of three dwellings.”

It is proposed to close off all three of the existing vehicular access points at James Street and introduce a single new vehicular access.

If Fife Council planners consider no separate EIA is required, a full planning application is likely to be lodged in the new year.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.