The local authority's housing services department has submitted a planning application to replace the potentially dangerous material. The problem was brought to light last autumn after a consultant’s report said the external insulation and a lack of fire breaks in both Swan and Memorial Court buildings “potentially posed a higher risk.”

In October, the Cabinet Committee rubber stamped a programme of safety improvements to replace the cladding. At the time, it was reported that the project would cost between £4-£4.5 million.

Now, a formal planning application has come forward for recladding works at Memorial Court. The application is for the “installation of replacement cladding to flatted building and associated works” and the removal of non-compliant [cladding]” that poses a fire risk."

Planning papers confirmed that the block “will remain in full use” during the work, but a fence will be temporarily built around the site for public safety.

Memorial Court is home to a total of 78 households and it has 24/7 caretaking and concierge coverage by council staff. Fife Council has previously consulted with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service about the issues found in the consultant’s report and it agreed that there is no imminent risk.