Cliff face work at historic Outlander harbour completed, path restored to original route

Councillor Ian Cameron at the cliff face at Dysart (Pic: Fife Council)

Work to stabilise the cliff face to the west of Dysart Harbour is now complete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coastal path has also been restored to its original route through the harbour tunnel, and parking restrictions at Shore Road car park have now been lifted, Fife Council has confirmed.

This essential project improved safety and helped to secure the long-term stability of the area for residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said: “This was a vital piece of work to make the area safer for everyone who lives in or visits Dysart.

“Opening this route will evoke many memories and hopefully create new ones. I’m delighted that work is now complete and that the coastal path can be restored to its original route. Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding while this work was carried out.”

The work came after councillors agreed earlier this year to commit £200,000 to tackle the unstable cliffs at the harbour where scenes for Outlander were filmed, and which remains a major draw for visitors and locals alike.

At risk was the path known as Sailor’s Walk and the tunnel which links Ravenscraig Park and Dysart Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tunnel was originally built as a rail tunnel for moving ballast stones to ships. Today it is a link which takes countless walkers on to the well established Fife Coastal Path and is used on a daily basis by large numbers of people, but the sandstone cliff face was in danger of collapse. There are already barriers at the side of it keeping people away from its eroding shoreline. Its lower level has been subject to erosion caused by wind, weather and wave action.