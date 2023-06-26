Elie Sports Club wants planning permission to create four new courts - two for mini tennis, and two for the new sport of padel.

It’s a cross between tennis and squash, played on an enclosed court, and is often described as the fastest growing sport in the UK - one enthusiasts have to travel to Edinburgh to play because there are no courts in Fife.

The club wants to bring the racket sport to the region, saying it is suitable for all ages - and the courts would be open to the community. It has planned the courts for under-used land at its facility in Elie.

Padel is said to be the fastest growing sport in the UK (Pic: IGfotojonas/Pixabay)

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “The new facility will enable the club to support the development of an additional new racket sport and widen the availability of tennis to the local community. It will increase the overall leisure opportunities on offer in Fife and will be the first padel tennis facility. Local schools will be offered regular opportunities for children to come and try this new sport.”

Padel is a discipline of tennis and was recently recognised by sportscotland. It is easy to learn, and played by people of all ages and abilities. Access to the unlit courts would be via an automated wi-fi controlled gate system. The main access gate into the facility will also be wheelchair accessible.

The club said neighbouring residential will not be negatively impacted as the courts are set back from boundaries.

