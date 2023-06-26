Club expansion plan to bring new fast-growing sport to Fife
Elie Sports Club wants planning permission to create four new courts - two for mini tennis, and two for the new sport of padel.
It’s a cross between tennis and squash, played on an enclosed court, and is often described as the fastest growing sport in the UK - one enthusiasts have to travel to Edinburgh to play because there are no courts in Fife.
The club wants to bring the racket sport to the region, saying it is suitable for all ages - and the courts would be open to the community. It has planned the courts for under-used land at its facility in Elie.
A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “The new facility will enable the club to support the development of an additional new racket sport and widen the availability of tennis to the local community. It will increase the overall leisure opportunities on offer in Fife and will be the first padel tennis facility. Local schools will be offered regular opportunities for children to come and try this new sport.”
Padel is a discipline of tennis and was recently recognised by sportscotland. It is easy to learn, and played by people of all ages and abilities. Access to the unlit courts would be via an automated wi-fi controlled gate system. The main access gate into the facility will also be wheelchair accessible.
The club said neighbouring residential will not be negatively impacted as the courts are set back from boundaries.
It added: “There is a significant undersupply of suitable venues for these sports in Scotland with the nearest padel courts being in Edinburgh. The provision of padel tennis will add to the facilities available to the local community and provide access to a new sport that is increasingly popular in the UK. … It will enhance the existing sports facilities and make the park a more vibrant and safer place which will in turn encourage greater use of the club.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.