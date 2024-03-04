Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Optimus Fiduciaries wants permission for a change of use to garden one at Greyfriars Garden, and said the development would “not significantly affect the setting of the area or the character of the conservation area.”

The Isle of Man based company wants to open a coffee kiosk within the walled garden that would operate from April to October, and up to 9:00pm, serving hot drinks and reheated food on a site it described as “disused” over a number of years.

In a supporting statement, it said: “The site was cleared in 2009 but over the years has become overgrown. Unfortunately, with no associated use or supervision, the land has become an area subject to the dumping of rubbish. The client pays a gardener to maintain the site every month, including clearing the rubbish that accumulates on the site. Despite being adjacent to the town centre, the screening/privacy created by the trees, and the lack of supervision, allows the unused space to attract anti-social behaviour.”It added: “The garden was sold off by the associated residential property and was bought as a standalone garden by the applicant. The proposed siting of the coffee kiosk will allow the client to generate income that will be used in the upkeep of the area that can be used by the community.

The applicant wants to add a coffee kiosk to the garden (Pic: kiberstalker/Pixabay)

“The presence of the kiosk within the screened garden means the area will be regularly maintained and supervised whilst remaining a space that can be used by members of the public without the requirement of purchasing from the kiosk. Green space will not be removed from the public - access will still be available.”

Planning permission had previously been given for the formation of a public garden, and renewed three times without the project being realised. A pre-application enquiry was submitted to determine the feasibility of the coffee kiosk plan. The applicant said the location “may be looked upon favourably,.”