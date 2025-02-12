Pittenweem residents want to relaunch their comm unity council (Pic: Fife Council)

Residents in a Fife town have come together to re-establish their local community council.

Following a petition from the community, the Royal Burgh of Pittenweem & District Community Council will be re-established - if enough people come forward.

Locals are now being invited to stand for election. To be eligible, you must aged 16 years or over, live in the Community Council area and be registered to vote.

To re-establish the council, eligible nominations must be received by 4:00pm on Thursday, February 27. If more than 10 nominations are received, an election will take place by postal ballot. Community Councils are made up of people who care about their community and want to make it a better place to live. As well as representing the community, Community Councils help run activities which promote their communities and bring local people together to help make things happen.

If you’re interested in becoming a community councillor in Pittenweem & District, or just finding out more about what’s involved, the notice of election, timetable and nomination packs are available at www.fife.gov.uk/communitycouncils