Community hub and flats move step closer on site of former Glenwood Centre
Plans for 44 flats within a two and three-storey development are being backed by Fife Council’s cabinet committee. They will be managed equally by the local authority and Kingdom Housing Association and will also include a community hub.
Upon completion, Fife Council will have 20 two-bedroom council flats available to over 60s. KHA will have 24 two-bedroom social rent and mid-market rented flats for over 55s.
Councillor Judy Hamilton, who chairs Fife Housing Partnership and is the council’s spokesperson for housing, said: “We are pleased to propose this housing and community hub on Glenwood site, which it is hoped will benefit not only the future tenants but the wider local community. This is our latest step in demonstrating our ongoing commitment to providing high quality, affordable housing, in the face of a housing emergency.
Councillor John Beare, chair of the Glenrothes Area Committee added: “The local community has been invested in this redevelopment for a number of years. In 2017, the ‘Golden Glenrothes Charrette’ identified redeveloping the flats in the centre as the preferred option by locals and I’m pleased that we are another step closer in delivering on that regeneration.
“I welcome the £1.831million from the Scottish Government's Affordable Housing Grant scheme, which is making the affordable housing element possible."
In 2016-17, the council held an intensive public workshop to discuss ideas and designs for the local area. At the time, it was reported that most residents felt the flats and directly adjoining retail units in the centre were untidy, neglected, and should be restored or replaced.
Since then, the local authority has bought up all the flats and shops under a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process, and it has been cleared for redevelopment to give it a new lease of life for local residents.
