Four new projects in Glenrothes have been awarded £215,000 from the Community Recovery Fund in an effort to keep improving the local community.

The Markinch Town Hall, the Friendship Cabin, the Glenrothes Wellbeing, and the Lomond Centre have all received money from the Glenrothes area Community Recovery Fund (CRF).

Local area committee councillors decided on Wednesday to award the projects with a combined total of £215,000 for a suite of community improvements.

“I think these projects have got a lot of merit,” committee convener Craig Walker (SNP for West Glenrothes and Kinglassie) said.

The Lomond Centre received the largest portion of money from the CRF pot. It will use the £127,000 to contribute towards the project’s overall £235,00 price tag to install a new community and training kitchen facility.

According to a committee report, the project will ensure that “current provision is sustained in the longer term, and that new opportunities can be developed”.

“[The extension] and associated activity and eating space, will be central to the development of the Lomond Centre as a Community Hub where Services, group activity, community and social events can all be accessed and supported in the same venue, benefitting local residents and the wider population of Glenrothes Area,” councillors were told.

The Glenrothes Wellbeing hub received £53,060 to “improve the wellbeing of people facing increased disadvantage by removing some of the barriers to physical activity”.

It’s a collaborative project between Fife Sports & Leisure Trust and the Glenrothes Community Learning and Development Service that is split into three separate initiatives.

It will specifically aim to make physical activity more accessible for young people, older people and unemployed adults through a variety of community partnerships.

Next, the Markinch Town Hall – a “unique” music and performing arts spaces – received £20,000 to help fix and replace windows at the front of the building, to purchase new tables and chairs, and to refurbish lighting and flooring in the hall.

Lastly, the Friendship Cabin was awarded £15,000 to keep support service running for another year.

“The Friendship Cabin provides a specialist respite service, offering support and social activities to individuals with mental health problems, learning difficulties and dementia,” a committee report stated.

“The Service requires these funds to support running costs for one year.”