Community shop and support hub plan unveiled for former Fife Council Town House

Cowdenbeath Town House closed in 2016, but could now be the home of a new community shop.

Coalfields Regeneration Trust is seeking to purchase the category C-listed building and progress the project.

The community shop would provide a discounted food store, a hub for support, advice and training, and a community kitchen which creates a social space for residents to socialise and enjoy a low cost, good quality, meal.

The former Cowdenbeath Town House

The move comes after a drop-in event held in May which gave members of the public the chance to view the proposals.

Fife Council is now looking for locals to share their views on the sale and future use of the building by taking part in an online consultation which will run until August 7.

Cllr Alex Campbell, convener of Cowdenbeath area committee, said:” These proposals could be a great opportunity to bring this historic building back into public use.

“Not only will it be a benefit to many people in the community but could also attract people back to the High Street. We want to hear what locals think and give them the chance to get involved and have their say on the future of the Town House.”

Pauline Grandison, head of operations for Scotland for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust said: “We’re delighted to see our proposals for the Cowdenbeath Town House take this significant step forward.

“We’ve been working closely with local people, councillors and our partners at Company Shop to ensure we have a scheme which delivers for people in Cowdenbeath.

" We know how treasured the Town House is among local people and we’re excited to bring forward these plans to be able to bring it back into operation and delivering for the community.

“Company Shop’s plans for a Community Shop will help so many families who are facing real hardship right now. Our own plans for the first floor of the building will provide much needed space for local community groups to do their work and generate a real benefit to the town’s regeneration. We are confident the plans will receive strong support from the people of Cowdenbeath!”