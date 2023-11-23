Community to get say on housing plans on site of demolished Fife shopping centre

The former Glenwood Centre in Glenrothes is earmarked for a major housing project, but first the community will get the chance to have its say.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife Council, working with Kingdom Housing Association, has proposed approximately 46 properties within a two and three-storey flatted development at the old retail and residential centre.

The proposals were unveiled at Glenrothes Area Committee meeting on Wedneday afternoon. Following committee approval, a community consultation will be held in just a few weeks from November 27 until December 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this, and what’s being proposed is very important and very exciting,” said committee convener Craig Walker (SNP for Glenrothes West and Kinglassie). “It will give the area of Glenwood as a whole a huge lift. I hope when the time comes the residents in that area will be really excited to see what’s proposed.”

Demolition work to raze the former Glenwood Centre (Pic: Submitted)

The redevelopment of the centre has been long awaited, according to Fife’s head of housing services, John Mills.

In 2016-17, the council held an intensive public workshop to discuss ideas and designs for the local area. At the time, it was reported that most residents felt the flats and directly adjoining retail units in the Glenwood Centre were untidy, neglected, and should be restored or replaced.

Since then, the local authority has bought up all the flats and shops at the centre under a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process, and it has been cleared for redevelopment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The process took longer than we would have liked, but we’ve finally achieved that, and now there’s a cleared site in front of us that gives us a canvas on which to do something,” Mr Mills told the committee.

As part of the two and three-storey housing development, Fife Council and Kingdom Housing Association will include the development of a community hub as part of their plans, and will potentially look at the development of council sheltered housing on part of the site. The site is proposed to be managed equally by the two organisations, and according to Mr Mills, the development will be aimed at attracting a “mature client group” over the age of 55.

Glenrothes councillors were delighted to see the proposals come to light, and many expressed their excitement.

“I’m delighted to finally see this done and plans coming forward,” said Glenrothes West and Kinglassie Councillor Altany Craik (Labour).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Convener Craig Walker also expressed his delight after the meeting: “It’s great to see one of the outcomes from the ‘Golden Glenrothes Charrette’ come another step closer to reality,” he said. “The local community was intrinsically involved in shaping the design for the overall redevelopment and will continue to be consulted as the plans are developed in more detail. It’s good news for the people of the Glenwood area as the regeneration work improves the local environment physically, socially and economically.”

Councillor Judy Hamilton, chair of the Fife Housing Partnership and Fife Council's spokesperson for gousing, added that the new housing proposal is a demonstration of council commitment to provide high quality, affordable housing for people in Fife.

The project is still in the early stages of development, but Mr Mills is hopeful that a formal planning application can be lodged by Spring 2024. The results of the community consultation will shape the final designs and a report will be brought back to the area committee sometime in the new year.