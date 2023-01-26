Cases classed as extreme rocketed from 37 in 2019-20 to 112, while serious cases leapt from 40 to 166.

Extreme cases can include physical violence, and aggressive behaviour, while serious issues include frequent, on-going disturbances such as loud music and parties.

The figures related to the towns covered by Glenrothes area committee.

Cases of anti-social behaviour rocketed during the pandemic

Since lockdown, the two categories have shown a significant drop in complaints, but they remain above the 2019-20 figures.

The data was contained in a report from the Safer Communities Team which, in January 2022, became the single point of contact for all cases of antisocial behaviour in private spaces.

In the first year of the pandemic 2020/21 the number of serious and extreme private space ASB increased quite dramatically due to lockdown and people spending more time at home – and people reporting neighbours for a breach of Covid restrictions was classed as an extreme case.

In 2021/22 the number of extreme and serious cases “decreased considerably” which the report said was likely due to the easing of pandemic restrictions.