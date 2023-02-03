The project at Lochore Meadows Country Park has been the subject of a major consultation in the community.And while it backed the playpark plans, there was real concern voiced over its proposed location and the impact it would have on events such as the long-established Rockore music festival.

Now councillors have agreed a compromise location in The Meedies which will allow work to start without a threat to the events space after studying four possible options at their meeting this week.

The agreement can now unlock funding of £100,000 which will be match funded by Cowdenbeath area committee, and revised designs will be put to the community in the coming months. Work could also begin later this year.

Lochore Meadows

The playpark project is seen as an anchor in the park’s provision, both for the local community and park users as a key destination in central Scotland.

Councillor Alex Campbell, committee convener, said: “This will go a long way towards informing a new development plan for Lochore Meadows.

“Perhaps most importantly, it means that we can now get on and deliver the new playpark that visiting children and young people deserve. Situating the new play park between the events space and existing play park is a reasonable compromise and I’d like to stress that the team is committed to work with the community and local groups to support the delivery of events."

The £750,000 inclusive playpark was launched last year, and over 1200 people signed a petition expressing concerns over its location

Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochgelly

In January, Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, called on the council to give “a cast iron guarantee that any threat to the event space is off the table and free from any future risk.”

Annabelle Ewing MSP for the Cowdenbeath also called for an alternative location to be found for the playpark.