Contractor appointed to lead flood protection scheme in Fife town

A contractor has been appointed to lead work on a flood protection scheme.

The investigations by Dunelm Geotechnical and Environmental will play a vital role in informing the detailed design of the scheme in Cardenden.

Work is expected to last around seven weeks, with activities taking place at locations throughout the town.. During this period, temporary traffic lights and footpath diversions will be in place at various points to facilitate the work.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council's spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: “As climate change continues to have an impact on the Kingdom’s coast and waterways, we are investing over the next ten years to help tackle the climate emergency by building more resilient communities and infrastructure.

Cardenden flooded after the torrential rainstorm in 2020 (Pic: George Zielinski)

"Flooding problems are often complex because of land ownership and the different watercourses involved. However, we are working hard to try and alleviate problems in the worst hit areas, and we have invested in a number of flood studies to better understand local issues."

The data gathered during this phase will be used to inform the detailed design, which is due to be completed in early 2026.

The construction phase of the flood protection scheme is anticipated to begin in 2027, but is subject to a range of approvals including utilities coordination, planning permissions, landownership agreements, and environmental consents.