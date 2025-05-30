Contractors appointed to complete work on 200 new council homes after collapse of original firm

Work on more than 200 new council houses which stopped last year after the builder went into receivership is set to re-start.

A new contractor has been approved to finish the developments in three towns.

Fife Council’s cabinet committee has rubber-stamped the deal with Clark Contracts Ltd for 97 homes, consisting of 72 for general need, 19 for specific needs and six wheelchair homes. CCG (Scotland) Ltd will complete developments at New Flockhouse, Lochore, and Bellyeoman in Dunfermline.

The Lochore site is for site is for 51 new homes, consisting of 34 for general needs, 14 for specific needs and three wheelchair homes with 45 in Dunfermline.

Work is expected to re-start on the sit6es next month (Pic: Fife Council)

Work is expected to start on all three next month, with completion expected in summer 2027.

The projects were all brought to a halt when local firm First Endeavour LLP went into receivership In March 2024. Fife Council took ownership of the sites and its building services stepped in to take over the building work on the houses planned for Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy - the fourth site involved.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, housing spokesperson, said: "I’m pleased that these contracts have been awarded and that work can restart at Lumphinnans, Dunfermline and Lochore. Providing more council houses is a key priority for the council so this progress is very welcome news.

“The new homes will be highly energy efficient, meeting our design and sustainability standards making them very cost effective to run. The diverse housing mix will meet the needs of local people by providing amenity bungalows and four-in-a-block flats; properties designed for wheelchairs and two, three and four bedroomed houses.

“Our tenants often experience huge improvements in their quality of life when they are able to live in a home that meets their individual needs. I am absolutely committed to providing homes that are safe, warm and secure.”