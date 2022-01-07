Controversial plan for 15 homes in Fife village spark almost double number of objections

Members of Fife Council’s north east Fife planning committee are due to consider the bid for planning permission in principle for the development on land to the west of Millflat when they meet on Wednesday.

Twenty-nine letters of objection and seven letters of support have been formally lodged with Fife Council ahead of that committee meeting, but councillors will be asked to back the planning department’s view that consent be granted.

Plans submitted suggest 15 homes could be accommodated on the site between Millflat and Leckiebank Road, although the applicants stress that the designs for the site are merely indicative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans will be considered next week

In that scenario, five homes would be served off a new access point opposite Lochiebank Crescent, while 10 units would be served from a new access point along the site’s frontage on to High Road.

Objectors say the proposal would result in the destruction of a “beautiful historically significant” wall on High Road and that the proposal would not reflect the character of the area.

Other objections cite concerns about road safety issues but, in his report to the committee, case officer Scott Simpson said planners were satisfied that the application should be approved.

“The applicant has provided a robust transport statement which demonstrates that there would be no significant impact on the surrounding area in terms of road safety and the submitted drawings demonstrate an acceptable layout in terms of access,” he noted.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.