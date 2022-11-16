A report to the education scrutiny committee highlighted a number of different ways in which families are being supported - from blazer banks to new school ties, and toiletries available to pick up to make sure that no child’s access to education is impacted by poverty.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, committee convener, said: “We want all children to have the same chances in life. We know that is not the case, however, and poverty within families and communities can have a real impact on a child’s education.

“Both the Attainment Scotland Fund and the PEF grants are making a difference within the schools which are involved. Our commitment to lowering or eradicating the hidden costs in the school day is also making a difference to families who are struggling.”She added: “It is very interesting to see how individual schools have tackled the cost of the school day and the innovative ideas they have had. It’d be good to see these ideas being shared and rolled out across our schools.”

Councillors were briefed on the school support packages at a recent meeting

A significant number continue to have uniform banks which have extended to include personal products. Some schools have offered clothes washing, laundry products and home cleaning products.

They have also looked at the accessibility of school trips, especially at high school. The costs relating to music tuition have been removed in primary and secondary schools for all young people.

Active schools have also worked with local partners to provide cost free after school clubs in most Fife schools.

Councillors also heard that Café Inc has continued to provide a universal offer of food during school holidays across Fife and most secondary schools offered all young people sitting exams free water and a snack.

