Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Costa Coffee and Popeye’s Chicken have submitted plans to build on the land at Bankhead, Glenrothes, just months after a previous application to Fife Council was pulled. The application, which includes vehicle access and parking is for the suite next to the existing Travelodge hotel. It was previously occupied by Eastfield Engineering which opened in 1965 and demolished in 2010.

Earlier this year, String based Bluewater (Glenrothes) Ltd - the company behind the move - withdrew its original plans for the two restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new application, lodged in late August, is now going through the local authority’s planning system. It outlines a proposal for both developments to be served by a new access off Bankhead Park, and the applicant envisages that the remaining plot next to Travelodge will be developed in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costa could move on to the empty site in Glenrothes (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The restaurants would sit close to smoke long established businesses including Beijing Banquet, and Bankhead Services, which comprises a BP Connect garage, with M&S Simply Food retail unit, and a recently completed McDonald’s restaurant.

A report prepared as part of the planning process said there was “little or no demand” for industrial development of the site which is now under offer to Costa and Popeye’s Chicken – the latter is also planning a new outlet in Glasgow.