Council election: Fife hustings puts candidates in spotlight on transport and environment

Candidates from the main parties will share a platform at the University of St Andrews on Thursday evening (April 21).

The aim is highlight the growing importance of safe spaces for cycling, walking and wheeling in the town.

Environmental group Transition University St Andrews has teamed up with cycling group St Andrews Space for Cycling (SASC) to organise the event which will give residents the chance to ask about the policies they would put in place to improve transport and the environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hustings takes place at the University of St Andrews

Tony Waterston, SASC chairman, said: “We felt it was vital to create this opportunity for people to ask potential politicians what they will do to alleviate air pollution and to create safe places for everyone to cycle for every day journeys.”

The hustings will be chaired by Fiona Landy, who leads on hydrogen projects at the University of St Andrews, supporting the acceleration of hydrogen technologies across Scotland and enabling organisations to transition to zero emission transport.

It will feature candidates Robin Lawson (Scottish Conservatives and Unionist Party) David Stutchfield (Scottish Green Party) Rosalind Garton (Scottish Labour Party) Alexander Clark (Scottish Liberal Democrats) Ann Verner (SNP).