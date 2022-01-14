Council elections: Fife Lib Dems high hopes of gaining seats in May vote

Councillor Tim Brett, who represents the Tay Bridgehead ward, has been enthused by the strong performance by former Lib Dem leader and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie at the 2021 Holyrood elections, as well as the party’s recent by-election successes south of the border.

Buoyed by that, Mr Brett is convinced the Liberal Democrats can build on the seven seats won at the last council elections in 2017 and have more of a say in Fife’s decision-making processes over the next five years.

Looking ahead, Mr Brett said: “We have a strong record of councillors working hard for their local communities year round and we know that that is appreciated, and we also have a strong relationship with Wendy Chamberlain MP and Willie Rennie MSP.

“There are still major challenges with COVID-19 at the present time, not least in health and social care, and we recognise these challenges will be with us for some time.

“So there will be a need to ensure that services and buildings continue to be provided in a safe way, even though there are costs and technical challenges to this.”

With a council tax increase of no more than 3% understood to be the SNP/Labour joint administration’s favoured option when budgets are set next month, Mr Brett revealed that the Lib Dems in Fife would be open to supporting such a move.

But he added: “We would only support a rise in council tax if it was necessary given the council's wider position and was proportionate, given the wider cost of living issues that we know everyone is now facing and which will increase this year.

“We want to continue to listen and work with our local communities but believe that local area committees should be able to scrutinise and review all services that are provided in their areas, something they are not able to do at present.”

The council elections are due to take place on Thursday, May 5 with polling taking place across the region.

