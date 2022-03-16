Council elections: Fifers urged to make sure they are eligible to vote on May 5

On May 5, voters will go to the polls to elect new councillors for their local area, known as wards, and all of the candidates standing for election across Fife should be known by the end of this month.

For voters, however, one date to remember is Monday, April 18, which is the final deadline for registering to vote for the council elections.

Lindsay Thomson, electoral registration officer (ERO) for Fife, said: “It’s important that residents make sure they can take part and don’t lose out.

The election is on May 5

"If you’re 16 or 17 by May 5, or weren’t born in Scotland but live here now, you’ll also be able to register and vote in these elections.

“To have your say you must be registered. It only takes a few minutes to register to vote, or to choose to vote by post or proxy, where someone votes on your behalf. But please remember that if you want to vote by post or proxy you must registered to vote first.

“The earlier you register to vote and apply for a postal or proxy vote, the quicker we’ll be able to process your application.

"We’re also putting arrangements being in place to help you stay safe at the polling station.

"You can expect many of the measures you’ve become used to.

“You can register to vote online and find out how to apply for a postal or proxy vote by visiting www.gov.uk/registertovote.

“If you’re already registered and your circumstances haven’t change, for example, you’ve not moved house, you don’t have to register again. If you’re not sure then call the electoral registration team on 03451 55 55 11.

“Whatever way you choose to vote, we must receive your completed registration form by midnight on Monday, April 18, 2022.