Council elections: Greens’ five pledges in bid to win first ever seat on Fife Council

The party launched its manifesto in Aberdour at the weekend, and unveiled a five-point pledge which it hopes will secure votes when Fifers go to the polls on Thursday, May 5.

And the party has promised that any Green councillors elected would make “a big impact at Fife Council.”

The Greens’ five key pledges are:

Establishing a public bus company, improving walking and cycling routes, rejuvenating Fife’s town centres, protecting greens spaces and introducing Gaelic education are listed as local priorities by the party.

Ryan Blackadder, who is standing in the Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay ward, Ryan Blackadder, said: “Fife Council has never had a Green councillor, and it shows.

“For far too long we have seen our council prioritise roadbuilding and commuter belt developments while our town centres are hollowed out and neglected.

“It’s clear from the conversations I’ve had on the doorsteps that Fifers want change.”He added: “We’ve shown from the impact Scottish Greens have had in government, securing record investment in active travel and nature restoration, that our priorities are landing with voters."

Mr Blackadder also pledged that any Green councillors would champion Fife’s communities.

He said: “We would empower them to protect and enhance social and green spaces, breathing new life into our town centres and improving public transport links with a publicly-run bus company that serves our communities, not shareholders.