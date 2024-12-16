Council gives decision on bid to turn Fife hotel into flats

Plans to turn a Fife hotel into residential accommodation have been thrown out by councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy businessman Asif Hussain had submitted a planning application to Fife Council to covert the Queens Hotel in Bowhill into a ten-bedroom housing unit and sought retrospective permission for a change of use as an HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) licence.

An HMO is a house or flat where three or more unrelated people share facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, Fife Council refused his application after he failed to submit a requested updated noise impact assessment.

The Queens Hotel, Cardenden (Pic: Submitted)

The original application was lodged in February, and subsequently updated with additional information which confirmed no internal changes to the hotel in Derran Drive as the applicant plans to use the existing rooms for his HMO, and 20 spaces for car parking.

The decision was confirmed in this week’s planning applications decisions published online by Fife Council