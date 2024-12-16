Council gives decision on bid to turn Fife hotel into flats

Plans to turn a Fife hotel into residential accommodation have been thrown out by councillors.

Kirkcaldy businessman Asif Hussain had submitted a planning application to Fife Council to covert the Queens Hotel in Bowhill into a ten-bedroom housing unit and sought retrospective permission for a change of use as an HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) licence.

An HMO is a house or flat where three or more unrelated people share facilities.

This week, Fife Council refused his application after he failed to submit a requested updated noise impact assessment.

The Queens Hotel, Cardenden (Pic: Submitted)The Queens Hotel, Cardenden (Pic: Submitted)
The Queens Hotel, Cardenden (Pic: Submitted)

The original application was lodged in February, and subsequently updated with additional information which confirmed no internal changes to the hotel in Derran Drive as the applicant plans to use the existing rooms for his HMO, and 20 spaces for car parking.

The decision was confirmed in this week’s planning applications decisions published online by Fife Council

